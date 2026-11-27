(Photo: University of Peshawar, Askhokhar66, CC-BY-SA)
Around 300 million people around the world speak Urdu and Pashto. The LibreOffice community in Pakistan is organising a localisation hackfest, to translate the suite’s interface and help content into these languages:
- When: December 23 2026, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM (Pakistan time)
- Where: University of Peshawar, Peshawar, Pakistan (the exact hall may change)
- Who can join: anyone who reads and writes Urdu or Pashto, including students, linguists and tech students
- Skills: no coding needed. You need to read and write Urdu or Pashto, plus some English. Bring a laptop and create a free Weblate account before the event