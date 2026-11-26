The goal of LibreOffice isn’t to just make a powerful office suite – but to also make it usable for as many people as possible. And a big part of that is translating the user interface, help content and websites. LibreOffice (the app itself) is available in over 120 languages, thanks to our worldwide translation and localisation communities. But we want to do more!

Hammad contacted us about improving LibreOffice’s support for Brahui and other languages in the Dravidian family:

Brahui is spoken mainly in Balochistan, Pakistan, in Afghanistan and Iran. Brahui is one of the languages spoken by the Baloch people, alongside Balochi. According to Pakistan’s 2023 census, around 2.78 million people reported Brahui (listed as Brahvi) as their mother tongue. It is primarily written in a right-to-left Perso-Arabic script. Linguistically, Brahui is generally classified as a North Dravidian language, related to Kurukh and Malto, and more distantly to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is geographically separated from most other Dravidian languages. There is also the Zagrosian hypothesis, which proposes a different relationship between Brahui, ancient Elamite and the Dravidian languages, although this remains debated. Several Dravidian languages already have LibreOffice translation projects. Looking at the LibreOffice 26.8 UI statistics, Tamil is around 61% translated, Kannada 48%, Telugu 45%, and Malayalam 43%. Brahui is also available on Weblate, but its translation is still at a very early stage, with very few strings translated. There’s been some progress on the technical side too. I’ve been working on bringing Brahui support to various open-source projects, including contributing Brahui locale data to Unicode CLDR 49 with Othan Culture Academy, working on the brh_PK locale for GNU glibc, and starting translation efforts in LibreOffice and other applications. The Brahui LibreOffice flyer was another part of these efforts. Hopefully, with more contributors, we can build on this progress and bring proper Brahui support to more software.

Thanks to Hammad for the information. Any speakers of Dravidian languages can help to improve LibreOffice’s support for them:

Thank you in advance for any help you can give! And of course, we’re always happy to see translations of LibreOffice in other languages too. So if the software is missing your language, please let us know and let’s improve it 😊