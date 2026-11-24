LibreOffice – the suite – includes no AI features built in. It doesn’t try to change your content, share your data, or use your work to train models. If you want AI features, you can add them via extensions – but the software itself has zero AI features inside.

Regarding software development: there are ongoing discussions about the use of large language models (LLMs) when working on source code. Some free and open source software (FOSS) projects have chosen to close contributions from the public altogether, while they work out how to handle LLM-assisted code submissions – effectively becoming “invite-only” clubs. We hope to never have to make such a drastic change.

Avoiding any influence of AI-assisted coding tools in a large software project like LibreOffice is not possible. Security issue reports involve more and more use of LLMs, and refusing to acknowledge them would not benefit the software or our users. Our third party dependencies – and even the compilers we depend on – include AI-assisted code. We don’t want to reject any valuable code contributions that make the software better for everyone, just because an LLM was used at one point.

But our focus is strongly on human-generated code, and we have made our policy for using LLMs in development even stricter. In summary: