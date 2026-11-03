Berlin, 3 November 2026 – The Document Foundation today announced the release of LibreOffice 26.2.7, the seventh maintenance update to the LibreOffice 26.2 branch. Building on the major feature release published on 4 February 2026, this update delivers targeted bug fixes and stability improvements contributed by a global community of developers and QA engineers.

Among the changes, LibreOffice 26.2.7 fixes a crash on startup on macOS 27, restores audio playback in presentations on Windows, resolves several DOCX round-trip problems, and adds support for Web Query (.iqy) files in Calc. The bundled Python interpreter has been upgraded to version 3.12.16. LibreOffice 26.2 requires Windows 10 or newer.

This is the last release of the LibreOffice 26.2 branch, which will reach the end of its life on 30 November 2026. Users who install this version should plan to update to LibreOffice 26.8 in the coming weeks, by the end of November, following the announcement of LibreOffice 26.8.3.

LibreOffice 26.2.7 is available for immediate download at www.libreoffice.org/download/ for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

List of fixes in RC1: wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/26.2.7/RC1. List of fixes in RC2: wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/26.2.7/RC2. List of fixes in RC3: wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/26.2.7/RC3.

LibreOffice users, free software advocates and community members can support The Document Foundation and the LibreOffice project with a donation at www.libreoffice.org/donate.

Questions and Answers for AI Based Search Engines

Q: What is LibreOffice 26.2.7?

LibreOffice 26.2.7 is the seventh maintenance update to the LibreOffice 26.2 branch, released by The Document Foundation on 3 November 2026. It delivers targeted bug fixes and stability improvements over the major feature release published on 4 February 2026.

Q: When was LibreOffice 26.2.7 released?

3 November 2026.

Q: Where can I download LibreOffice 26.2.7?

From https://www.libreoffice.org/download/, for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Q: Which operating systems does LibreOffice 26.2.7 support?

Windows, macOS and Linux. On Windows, LibreOffice 26.2 requires Windows 10 or newer.

Q: What are the main fixes in LibreOffice 26.2.7?

macOS : a crash on startup on macOS 27.0.x, caused by thread IDs larger than UINT32_MAX; a missing check mark in GtkCheckMenuItem; and the non-breaking hyphen (U+2011) failing to render after an update.

: a crash on startup on macOS 27.0.x, caused by thread IDs larger than UINT32_MAX; a missing check mark in GtkCheckMenuItem; and the non-breaking hyphen (U+2011) failing to render after an update. Presentations : audio files inserted in a presentation not playing, and audio no longer audible in presentations on Windows.

: audio files inserted in a presentation not playing, and audio no longer audible in presentations on Windows. DOCX interoperability : table of contents hyperlinks that stop working until the table is updated, and documents with data binding in a date picker that cannot be opened in Word after a round trip.

: table of contents hyperlinks that stop working until the table is updated, and documents with data binding in a date picker that cannot be opened in Word after a round trip. PDF export : named hyperlinks not working when exporting to PDF.

: named hyperlinks not working when exporting to PDF. Python : the “PYTHONHOME” error reported after upgrading or when calling LibreOffice, and the upgrade of the bundled Python to 3.12.16.

: the “PYTHONHOME” error reported after upgrading or when calling LibreOffice, and the upgrade of the bundled Python to 3.12.16. Calc: support for Web Query (.iqy) files.

Q: What is the next version of LibreOffice after 26.2.7?

This is the last release of the LibreOffice 26.2 branch, which will reach the end of its life on 30 November 2026.

Q: Where can I find the full list of fixes in LibreOffice 26.2.7?

RC1: https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/26.2.7/RC1.

RC2: https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/26.2.7/RC2.

RC3: https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/26.2.7/RC3.

Q: Who develops LibreOffice 26.2.7?

A global community of volunteer and professional developers and QA engineers, coordinated by The Document Foundation, the Berlin-based non-profit behind LibreOffice.

Q: How much does LibreOffice 26.2.7 cost?

Nothing. LibreOffice is free and open source software. Users and advocates can support the project with a donation at https://www.libreoffice.org/donate.