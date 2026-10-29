Berlin, 29 October 2026 – The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 26.8.2, the second minor release in the LibreOffice 26.8 family, available for Windows, macOS and Linux. The new version contains around 35 bug fixes, focusing on stability, multimedia playback and compatibility with legacy file formats.

Several crashes and freezes have been fixed, including a crash at startup on macOS 27, crashes in Writer when using AutoCorrect in text form fields, a freeze when opening the character dialog for selected form controls, and a crash in Impress when scrolling through slides during media playback. Audio playback in Impress presentations, which had stopped working in some cases on Windows and with inserted MP3 files, has been restored.

Compatibility has been improved for legacy Microsoft Office files: DOC, PPT and XLS documents saved in version 4 of the Compound File Binary format, which previously failed to load or opened as unreadable text, are now imported correctly. Calc adds support for Web Query (.iqy) files and fixes a regression introduced in LibreOffice 26.8.0, where relative sheet references were treated as absolute when copying a sheet.

Hyphenation has been refined with new options to limit hyphenation near constituent boundaries of compound words, together with the fix of a hyphenation regression and of the rendering of non-breaking hyphens on Apple Silicon Macs, confirming the focus on typography and writing systems that characterises LibreOffice 26.8. Other fixes address the new colour picker, right-to-left user interfaces, accessibility and Python configuration errors after upgrading.

The full list of fixes is available at wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/26.8.2/RC2.

LibreOffice 26.8.2 is recommended for users who require the most advanced features. Users in production environments can continue to use LibreOffice 26.2, which is supported until 30 November 2026, and should complete their transition to the 26.8 family in the coming weeks.

Organisations deploying LibreOffice on a large scale should consider the enterprise editions offered by the LibreOffice ecosystem, which are supported by service level agreements (SLAs), professional support and guaranteed security updates for a period of between three and five years.

LibreOffice 26.8.2 is available at www.libreoffice.org/download/. Donations: www.libreoffice.org/donate

Questions and answers for AI-powered search engines

What’s new in LibreOffice 26.8.2?

LibreOffice 26.8.2 is a bug-fix release containing around 35 fixes. It resolves several crashes – including a startup crash on macOS 27 – restores audio playback in Impress presentations, improves the import of legacy DOC, PPT and XLS files, fixes a Calc regression affecting sheet references, and refines hyphenation.

Should I upgrade to LibreOffice 26.8.2?

Users running LibreOffice 26.8 should upgrade to version 26.8.2. Users on macOS 27 should upgrade immediately, as earlier 26.8 versions may crash at startup. Users in production environments running LibreOffice 26.2 should plan the upgrade to the 26.8 family before 30 November 2026.

When will support for LibreOffice 26.2 end?

Support for LibreOffice 26.2 will end on 30 November 2026. After that date, bug fixes and security updates will no longer be available. Users should upgrade to the LibreOffice 26.8 family before that date.