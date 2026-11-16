Questions for Public Administrations

Between the evening of 12 November and the afternoon of 13 November 2026, Microsoft 365 services (Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, Copilot) were unavailable or degraded in at least 70 countries for almost 24 hours. According to Microsoft, the cause was a network capacity upgrade, not a cyber attack. Public bodies reporting disruption included parliaments, courts, police forces, schools, local authorities, and health services. Source: BBC News live coverage, 13 November 2026.

We ask the following questions of the public administrations concerned. The same questions apply to any organisation that depends on Microsoft 365 for its daily operations.

Impact

Which services of your administration were interrupted or slowed during the outage, and for how long? Which activities were postponed or cancelled as a result, such as medical appointments, court hearings, administrative procedures, and parliamentary work?

Preparedness

Was the unavailability of a single vendor’s services included as a scenario in your risk assessment before 12 November? Which contingency plans existed for email, calendars, document access, and user authentication? When were they last tested, and with what result? Will you publish those plans? Which communication channels were used while email was unavailable? Who authorised them, and who is responsible for the protection of the personal and confidential data that passed through them?

Critical Functions

Which clinical functions, including referrals, prescriptions, and appointment scheduling, depend on a single vendor’s email and calendar services? Which of them have a fallback that does not depend on that vendor? Which court and justice procedures depend on the same services, and which have an independent fallback?

Procurement

How much public money was spent on Microsoft licences and cloud services in each of the last five years? How much public money was spent on open-source software and open-standards solutions over the same period? Do your tenders require data portability, open document formats, and a tested exit strategy? If not, for what reason? Do your contracts provide for service-level penalties or compensation in case of interruption? Has any claim been made? Under your current contracts, who decides when your administration regains access to its own documents and communications?

Follow-Up

Parliamentary and governmental reports had already identified dependence on a small number of foreign providers as a strategic vulnerability. Which procurement decisions changed as a result? Will you commit to a public audit of your vendor dependencies, to be completed by a stated date, with a named person responsible and a dedicated budget line?

For twenty years we proposed answers to these questions to politicians and public servants. We were met with smiles.

In light of the outage, we ask whether you are now willing to listen. Our proposed answers carry no company or product name. They carry two concepts: open source software and open standard document formats.