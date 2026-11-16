LibreOffice and Google Summer of Code 2026: The results

This year, LibreOffice was once again a mentoring organization in the Google Summer of Code (GSoC), a global program focused on bringing more developers into free and open source software development. Three projects were finished successfully. Contributors and mentors enjoyed the time, and here we present some of the achievements, which should make their way into LibreOffice 27.2 in early February 2027!

You can experiment with the new features by using daily builds and report any problems in our bug tracker.

Add JPEG XL import support by Jesus Solis

Mentors: Xisco Faulí (TDF)

JPEG XL is an image format supporting both lossy and lossless compression. JPEG XL images can now be displayed in all major web browsers after the release of Chrome 155 in October 2026. LibreOffice users will surely appreciate being able to import content that includes these types of images.

Learn more about the JPEG XL support in the final report.

Improve word processor test coverage by Manish Bera

Mentors: Jonathan Clark (TDF)

Writer is the most complex application in the LibreOffice suite. For developers to confidently maintain and add features to it, a wide array of automated tests is essential. Manish used LCOV code coverage reports to identify code areas in need of tests and added many new ones. The QA team is continuing the work with the aim of having automatically updated coverage reports.

Learn more about the test coverage improvements in the final report.

OpenType MATH by Aya Jamal

Mentors: Khaled Hosny (Alif Type)

LibreOffice has used the HarfBuzz text shaping engine for a long time. HarfBuzz can handle mathematical typesetting tables (MATH) in OpenType fonts, but LibreOffice did not make use of this capability in rendering math formulas. Aya reworked the code in a backward compatible way to make this modernisation possible. Updates to formula rendering are still ongoing.

Learn more about the OpenType Math font support in the final report.

Wrapping up

Many thanks to all contributors who spent their summer time improving LibreOffice. You are awesome! And special thanks also to the mentors who always put so much love and energy into these tasks. That’s what makes LibreOffice rock.

Now we are looking forward to next year’s GSoC. If you are interested, why not prepare early? Learn more at out wiki page where some ideas are listed.

Participating in GSoC is a great way to build your skills, and show future employers what you’re capable of!