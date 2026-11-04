Home » LibreOffice project and community recap: October 2026

LibreOffice project and community recap: October 2026

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Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in October – click the links to learn more…

  • We announced LibreOffice 26.8.1, with around 40 bug fixes focused on compatibility with Microsoft Office files, along with more reliable text and CSV import across a range of character encodings.

LibreOffice 26.8 banner

  • In our Community Member Monday interview, Adlair Cerecedo-Méndez described how he helped Mexico to develop Office GOBMX, a LibreOffice-based suite for public institutions, and shared lessons about migration, training and digital sovereignty.

Adlair Cerecedo-Méndez

  • At LinuxDays in Prague, Mike Saunders gave a talk on where LibreOffice is going, including the project’s September download figures and current direction.

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  • The QA community published its QA/Dev Report for September, covering contributions across LibreOffice, bug reports and fixes, and work by testers and developers.

Chart showing resolution of bugs

  • Our latest State of the Project slide deck looked at October 2025 to September 2026: 297 developers contributed 11,676 commits, alongside data on downloads, donations and community activity.

State of the Project banner

The Document Foundation's new logo

LibreOffice Conference 2026 group photo

LibreOffice migration workshop in Nairobi

Rubber ring

  • A post on the developer blog showed how to connect a Python webview to LibreOffice and use it to send UNO commands, a useful approach for building extension interfaces.

WebUNO connecting a webview to LibreOffice

  • In The Politics of Standards, we looked at how technical standards shape who can participate in an ecosystem and why open, clearly specified standards matter to users and public institutions.

World map of LibreOffice download

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LibreOffice community members at a hackathon in Nepal

  • We invited developers and contributors to submit talks for the FOSS Office DevRoom at FOSDEM 2027, covering topics such as interoperability, accessibility, localisation, security and office software development.

LibreOffice at FOSDEM

  • Finally, we released LibreOffice 26.8.2, with around 35 fixes for stability, multimedia playback, legacy file compatibility, Calc and hyphenation.

LibreOffice 26.8 banner

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